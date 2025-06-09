High-level delegations from the United States and China are meeting in London on Monday to try to shore up a fragile truce in a trade dispute that has roiled the global economy.

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng is due to meet US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at an undisclosed location in the city.

The talks are scheduled to last at least a day.

They follow negotiations in Geneva last month that brought a temporary respite in the trade war.

The two countries announced on May 12 that they had agreed to a 90-day suspension of most of the 100 percent-plus tariffs they had imposed on each other in an escalating trade war that had sparked fears of recession.

Since then, the US and China have exchanged angry words over advanced semiconductors that power artificial intelligence, “rare earths” that are vital to carmakers and other industries and visas for Chinese students at American universities.