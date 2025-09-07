WORLD
UN health agency calls for protection of US CDC
The call to protect the US CDC stems from concerns about its independence, credibility, and role in global health security.
A protester holds a sign outside the CDC in Atlanta as its vaccine advisory panel meets, June 25, 2025. / Reuters
September 7, 2025

The World Health Organization called for the "protection of public health excellence" at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"No institution is perfect and continued improvements are always needed to make sure the latest science and evidence is applied to emerging challenges in real time, but the work of the US CDC has been invaluable and must be protected," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday in a post on X.

His comments come amid leadership changes at the CDC and concerns that decisions by US Health Secretary Robert F.

Kennedy Jr. are putting Americans' health at risk.

Ghebreyesus did not echo those concerns or calls by some for Kennedy to resign. He instead pointed to how the CDC's reputation as a "center of excellence" has inspired other countries to adopt its best practices.

Ghebreyesus said the WHO's longtime relationship with the CDC has ensured that people in the United States and around the world benefited from the best US science "while at the same time providing the US with access to global health data, alerts, experience and guidance from other countries."

The Trump administration has been critical of the WHO for its handling of COVID-19, with Kennedy dismissing the organisation as "moribund."

In January, Trump ordered the United States to leave the WHO.

SOURCE:Reuters
