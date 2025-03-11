WORLD
Zelenskyy says he had ‘good meeting’ with Saudi crown prince
Ukrainian president promises Kiev will demonstrate 'absolutely constructive' position at talks with US in Saudi Arabia regarding Moscow-Kiev conflict
Zelenskyy said they discussed "all key issues on the agenda, both bilaterally and with other partners," praising the prince’s role in "bringing real peace closer." / AP
March 11, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he had a "good meeting" with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on both regional and international issues.

"I am grateful for his wise perspective on the international situation and his support for Ukraine. Hearing his confidence in Ukraine’s future was very important," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

He said they discussed "all key issues on the agenda, both bilaterally and with other partners," praising the prince’s role in "bringing real peace closer."

"Saudi Arabia provides a crucial platform for diplomacy, and we appreciate it," he added.

Confidence-building measures

Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian delegation remains in Jeddah to work with their American counterparts on Tuesday, expressing "hope for a practical result" about the ongoing Moscow-Kiev conflict.

He pledged that Ukraine’s position in the talks "will be absolutely constructive."

"We discussed in detail with Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud the steps and conditions needed to end the (Russia-Ukraine) war and ensure lasting peace. He emphasised the importance of prisoner releases and the return of children, which could serve as key confidence-building measures in diplomatic efforts. A significant part of our conversation focused on security guarantees," Zelenskyy said.

He also highlighted "Saudi Arabia’s willingness to expand economic cooperation and invest in Ukraine."

"We discussed key investment sectors, including security, energy, and infrastructure. We see shared opportunities for economic development and cooperation, particularly in Ukraine’s reconstruction," he noted.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz are meeting on Tuesday with senior Ukrainian officials led by Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Zelenskyy, in Saudi Arabia.

