WAR ON IRAN
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US demanded 20-year halt to Iran uranium enrichment in Islamabad talks: reports
Iranian officials discussed the nuclear issue, but major disagreements remained between the sides, according to Israeli media reports.
US demanded 20-year halt to Iran uranium enrichment in Islamabad talks: reports
The reports noted that Iranian officials discussed the nuclear issue, but that major disagreements remained between the sides. / AP
a day ago

The US asked Iran to freeze its uranium enrichment activities for 20 years during talks held in Pakistan, Israeli media reported.

The reports on Sunday said that during negotiations in Islamabad aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire, Washington offered to end attacks and release part of Iran’s frozen funds.

In return, the US was said to have demanded that Tehran halt uranium enrichment for two decades, export its enriched uranium abroad, and allow free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz without imposing any fees.

The reports noted that Iranian officials discussed the nuclear issue, but that major disagreements remained between the sides.

Unable to reach agreement

US Vice President JD Vance had earlier said direct talks with Iran in Islamabad ended without an agreement.

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“We have been working on this for 21 hours and held a number of important meetings with the Iranians. That’s the good news. The bad news is that we were unable to reach an agreement,” Vance said.

Iranian media, meanwhile, said the failure to reach a framework agreement in the talks was due to what it described as excessive US demands.

Washington and Tehran, after agreeing on a two-week ceasefire last week, held rare direct talks on Saturday to end the war that started on February 28.

The talks, however, ended early Sunday without any agreement.

RelatedTRT World - No US-Iran deal after 21-hour marathon talks in Pakistan, says Vance
SOURCE:AA
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