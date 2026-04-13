The US asked Iran to freeze its uranium enrichment activities for 20 years during talks held in Pakistan, Israeli media reported.

The reports on Sunday said that during negotiations in Islamabad aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire, Washington offered to end attacks and release part of Iran’s frozen funds.

In return, the US was said to have demanded that Tehran halt uranium enrichment for two decades, export its enriched uranium abroad, and allow free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz without imposing any fees.

The reports noted that Iranian officials discussed the nuclear issue, but that major disagreements remained between the sides.

Unable to reach agreement

US Vice President JD Vance had earlier said direct talks with Iran in Islamabad ended without an agreement.