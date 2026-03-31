Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told senior US officials that any future agreement between Washington and Tehran would not stop Israel’s war on Lebanon, according to a report on Monday.

The Israel Hayom daily said Netanyahu conveyed the message during recent closed-door talks with senior officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to the newspaper, Netanyahu said any agreement reached between the United States and Iran would not apply to the Lebanese front.

“Israel will continue to take advantage of the opportunity to eliminate Hezbollah even if there is an agreement between Trump and Iranian officials,” the report said.

The newspaper also said Netanyahu rejected a French proposal to halt the war against Hezbollah in exchange for French President Emmanuel Macron’s commitment to help resolve the situation.

According to the report, Netanyahu believes Israel now has an opportunity to significantly improve its security situation by pushing Hezbollah beyond the Litani River.

A senior Israeli official quoted by the newspaper said the United States had accepted Israel’s position.

“Lebanon does not matter to President Trump,” the official said.