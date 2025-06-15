ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Israel seeks foreign help to intercept Iranian attacks — public broadcaster
According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, UK has already responded to Tel Aviv's request for assistance and is now providing support.
Israel seeks foreign help to intercept Iranian attacks — public broadcaster
Under fire, Israel turns to multiple nations asked to help intercept Iranian missiles / AP
June 15, 2025

Israel has requested help from several countries in intercepting missiles and drones from Iran, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN).

"Israeli authorities have officially requested international assistance to intercept Iranian drones and ballistic missiles launched toward Israel, with the request being submitted to both France and the UK," KAN said.

The broadcaster confirmed that the UK has already responded to the request and is providing assistance.

An Israeli official said Britain had intervened during two past confrontations between Israel and Iran, referring to Iran's "True Promise I" and "True Promise II" operations.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster quoted a French official saying that France remains hesitant to accept Israel's request for assistance.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran warns Israelis to leave country as it may not be 'inhabitable' in coming days
RECOMMENDED

It noted that an international coalition had previously been formed to assist Israel in confronting Iranian missile attacks during "True Promise I" and "True Promise II."

Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on Friday on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes within hours.

Israeli authorities said at least 13 people have been killed and more than 370 injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.​​​​​​​

Iran's Health Ministry, meanwhile, said that 224 people have been killed and 1,277 injured since Israel launched attacks on Friday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five
Bangladesh launches official campaigns for first post-Hasina polls
Syrian families search for loved ones after al-Aktan prison freed from YPG terror group's control