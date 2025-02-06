The United Nations warned that two southern Sudan states were "on the brink of catastrophe" after a recent eruption of violence reportedly killed at least 80 people in one city.

United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator in Sudan Clementine Nkweta-Salami said on Thursday that the fighting had reportedly claimed at least 80 lives in South Kordofan state capital Kadugli alone.

"I condemn the reported use of women and children as human shields in Kadugli, the obstruction of humanitarian aid, and the detention of civilians including children," the UN's most senior official in the country said in a statement.

Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces have been fighting since mid-April 2023, a war that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced approximately 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.

Hilu's unaffiliated faction of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu has clashed with both since the war broke out.

Civilians targeted