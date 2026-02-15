Iran is ready to consider compromises to reach a nuclear deal with the United States if Washington is willing to discuss lifting sanctions, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi has said.

In a BBC interview published on Sunday, Takht-Ravanchi confirmed that a second round of nuclear talks would take place in Geneva on Tuesday, following Tehran and Washington resumed discussions in Oman earlier this month.

"(Initial talks went) more or less in a positive direction, but it is too early to judge," Takht-Ravanchi said.

Iran has said it is prepared to discuss curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions, but has repeatedly ruled out linking the issue to other questions including missiles.

A US delegation, including envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will meet with the Iranians on Tuesday morning, a source said on Friday, with Omani representatives mediating the US-Iran contacts.

Iran's flexibility