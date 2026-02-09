TÜRKİYE
Turkish vice president meets Brazil's ambassador, discusses expanding cooperation ahead of COP31
The meeting focuses on bilateral ties, coordination on COP31 climate change conference hosted by Türkiye this fall, $10B trade target, Cevdet Yilmaz says.
Yilmaz says the two sides are working toward boosting the bilateral trade in a balanced way to reach a target of $10B. / AA
February 9, 2026

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has received Brazil’s Ambassador to Ankara Gilda Motta Santos Neves, to discuss bilateral ties, global issues, and cooperation in the run-up to this year’s UN climate change conference, known as COP31, which Türkiye is set to host this fall.

On Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Yilmaz said on Monday that the meeting at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara covered steps to strengthen cooperation in infrastructure, the defence industry, technology, and investment, as well as coordination on global matters and the COP31 conference, which is set for November.

He described Brazil as a strategic partner and said Ankara aims to elevate bilateral relations to a more institutional framework.

This includes plans to establish a high-level strategic cooperation council mechanism between the two countries.

Yilmaz also said the two sides are working toward boosting the bilateral trade in a balanced way to reach a target of $10 billion.

He thanked the Brazilian ambassador for her visit.

SOURCE:AA
