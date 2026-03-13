The United States has lost approximately $3.84 billion in assets in the first two weeks of “Operation Epic Fury,” according to estimates and data compiled by Anadolu.

The largest items driving the cost are damaged and destroyed AN/TPY-2 radar components belonging to THAAD missile defence systems in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, valued at an estimated $2 billion.

While the extent of the damage is unclear, satellite imagery analysed by multiple outlets confirms that four AN/TPY-2 radars have been hit across these locations.

A US AN/FPS-132 early warning radar at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, valued at $1.1 billion, was struck by an Iranian missile when retaliatory attacks began on February 28. Qatari authorities confirmed that the radar was damaged.

US officials speaking to CBS News have so far confirmed that 11 MQ-9 Reaper drones have been downed. At a unit cost of roughly $30 million, the total loss of the drones is about $330 million.

On the second day of strikes, three F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets were lost in a friendly-fire incident involving Kuwaiti air defences. While all six aircrew survived, the aircraft were destroyed, with replacement costs estimated at $282 million.