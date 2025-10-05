US President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing a visit to South Korea later this month ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Yonhap News reported Saturday, citing sources.

Trump might hold talks with South Korea and China before the summit begins, potentially leaving without attending the main session scheduled for October 31 - November 1 in Gyeongju.

"President Trump is expected to arrive on October 29 and visit Gyeongju," a ruling party official said in a phone interview with Yonhap News Agency.

"However, his schedule has yet to be finalised and is still being coordinated between South Korea and the US."

Prior to his expected stop in South Korea, Trump is anticipated to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Malaysia from October 26 - 28, before travelling to Japan.

After Japan, diplomatic sources said Trump is likely to continue to South Korea, possibly for one day.