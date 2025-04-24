TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye reiterates its call for support to ongoing normalisation process with Armenia
"We categorically reject statements on events of 1915, made in violation of historical facts and international law," Turkish foreign ministry says.
00:00
Türkiye reiterates its call for support to ongoing normalisation process with Armenia
Turkish foreign ministry warned against encouraging "radical circles to draw animosity from history." / AA
April 24, 2025

Türkiye has reaffirmed its call for support for the ongoing normalisation process between Ankara and Yerevan, said the country’s foreign ministry in a statement.

The ministry issued a statement "categorically" rejecting the claims made about the events of 1915," which are contrary to historical facts and international law."

“We categorically reject the statements on the events of 1915, made in violation of historical facts and international law,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement described the remarks as attempts "which clearly aim to exploit the pains of the past for political motives are totally null and void" and pointed out that Ankara has always supported world peace, dialogue, mutual understanding, and common prosperity in the region.

RECOMMENDED

"With this understanding, Türkiye has opened its archives and proposed the establishment of a Joint Historical Commission for a just and scholarly examination of the events of 1915," it added.

It warned against encouraging "radical circles to draw animosity from history."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure