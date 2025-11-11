A Palestinian envoy to the UN has called on member states to support the International Criminal Court (ICC) and ensure accountability for the decades of crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

Addressing the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Loureen Sayej, diplomat and legal adviser at the Mission of the State of Palestine to the UN, said that "war criminals should be the ones sanctioned," while prosecutors, judges and UN personnel who seek justice "must be shielded and protected."

"War criminals should not be celebrated or welcomed, and victims of atrocity crimes should not be punished for seeking the justice they deserve," she added.

Sayej described the ICC's arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant as "the beginning of a path to end Israeli impunity," saying the court "applied the law" and "did its part to hold perpetrators of crimes accountable."

"The verdict is not a Palestinian verdict but a universal one, a legal one," she stressed.

77 years with no accountability