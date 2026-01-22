Turkish prosecutors have requested the arrest of 10 suspects as part of an investigation into a ship carrying 10 tonnes of cocaine that was seized by Spanish authorities off the Canary Islands earlier this month.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said statements had been completed for 12 suspects detained in coordinated operations carried out across six provinces before they were referred to court.

Prosecutors on Thursday sought the arrest of 10 suspects on charges of drug or stimulant trafficking and establishing a criminal organisation, referring them to court. The remaining two suspects were sent to court with a request for judicial control measures. Judicial proceedings are ongoing.

Spanish security forces seized the cocaine on January 7 during an operation on the vessel UNITED S, which was sailing in international waters near the Canary Islands, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office. Thirteen crew members were detained, four of whom are Turkish nationals.