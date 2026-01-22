TÜRKİYE
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
Spanish security forces seized the cocaine on January 7 during an operation on the vessel UNITED S, which was sailing in international waters near the Canary Islands. Thirteen crew members were detained, four of whom are Turkish nationals.
The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said statements had been completed for 12 suspects detained in coordinated operations. / AA
January 22, 2026

Turkish prosecutors have requested the arrest of 10 suspects as part of an investigation into a ship carrying 10 tonnes of cocaine that was seized by Spanish authorities off the Canary Islands earlier this month.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said statements had been completed for 12 suspects detained in coordinated operations carried out across six provinces before they were referred to court.

Prosecutors on Thursday sought the arrest of 10 suspects on charges of drug or stimulant trafficking and establishing a criminal organisation, referring them to court. The remaining two suspects were sent to court with a request for judicial control measures. Judicial proceedings are ongoing.

Spanish security forces seized the cocaine on January 7 during an operation on the vessel UNITED S, which was sailing in international waters near the Canary Islands, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office. Thirteen crew members were detained, four of whom are Turkish nationals.

Following the seizure, Turkish authorities launched a parallel investigation.

Seven suspects were initially detained on charges including establishing a criminal organisation, drug trafficking and laundering assets obtained through crime, the statement said.

Arrest warrants have been issued for three suspects believed to be abroad, and procedures to issue Interpol Red Notices are underway. Four crew members remain under arrest in Spain, while five additional suspects have been detained in Türkiye as the investigation continues.

