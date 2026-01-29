Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Türkiye on Friday for talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, as the two neighbours seek to deepen cooperation on security, trade and a host of regional crises, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

The Turkish foreign minister is expected to convey that Ankara is closely monitoring recent developments in Iran and considers Iran’s security, peace and stability to be of significant importance for Türkiye.

According to the sources, Fidan will reiterate Türkiye’s opposition to any military intervention against Iran, warning that such a move could generate serious regional and global risks.

He will also emphasise Ankara’s readiness to help ease current tensions through dialogue and support a swift, peaceful resolution of Tehran’s nuclear file, offering Türkiye’s assistance if needed.

Ankara wants to expand collaboration

Fidan is also expected to underline that relations between Türkiye and Iran — two countries bound by long-standing historical ties — are vital for regional security, stability and prosperity.

He will also stress Ankara’s desire to further strengthen cooperation through established mechanisms such as the Türkiye-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council, created in 2014.

A central focus of the discussions will be boosting bilateral trade toward a long-stated target of $30 billion.

Fidan will voice Türkiye’s interest in expanding collaboration in trade, energy, transportation and connectivity, including through border trade centres.

Cooperation against terror groups