Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Türkiye on Friday for talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, as the two neighbours seek to deepen cooperation on security, trade and a host of regional crises, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.
The Turkish foreign minister is expected to convey that Ankara is closely monitoring recent developments in Iran and considers Iran’s security, peace and stability to be of significant importance for Türkiye.
According to the sources, Fidan will reiterate Türkiye’s opposition to any military intervention against Iran, warning that such a move could generate serious regional and global risks.
He will also emphasise Ankara’s readiness to help ease current tensions through dialogue and support a swift, peaceful resolution of Tehran’s nuclear file, offering Türkiye’s assistance if needed.
Ankara wants to expand collaboration
Fidan is also expected to underline that relations between Türkiye and Iran — two countries bound by long-standing historical ties — are vital for regional security, stability and prosperity.
He will also stress Ankara’s desire to further strengthen cooperation through established mechanisms such as the Türkiye-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council, created in 2014.
A central focus of the discussions will be boosting bilateral trade toward a long-stated target of $30 billion.
Fidan will voice Türkiye’s interest in expanding collaboration in trade, energy, transportation and connectivity, including through border trade centres.
Cooperation against terror groups
Security cooperation will feature prominently, with Fidan expected to highlight the role of the terrorist PKK’s Iranian branch, PJAK, in recent developments and to stress the urgent need for the group’s full neutralisation for Iran’s security.
Regional crises beyond Iran will also be on the agenda. Fidan will underscore Türkiye’s support for mechanisms linked to the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, prioritising the rapid implementation of concrete measures, including the uninterrupted delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid.
He will also reiterate Ankara’s backing for Gaza’s reconstruction in a way that allows Palestinians to remain on their land and live in peace and security.
Fidan is expected to call on regional countries to act with solidarity and cooperation in response to what Türkiye describes as Israel’s actions undermining regional stability.
Peace and security in Syria
On Syria, the Turkish foreign minister will stress that strengthening peace and security in the country would bolster regional stability.
He will highlight the importance of the Ceasefire and Full Integration Agreement to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty, and emphasize maintaining the ceasefire to prevent any weakening in the fight against Daesh.
Türkiye and Iran last convened the 8th Meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council in Ankara in January 2024 under the co-chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Erdogan most recently met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in September 2025 at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China.