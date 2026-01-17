European leaders mounted a united front on Saturday after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on European countries that oppose his push to acquire Greenland, warning that trade coercion would trigger a coordinated response.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Donald Trump's threat to impose swingeing tariffs on European allies opposing his efforts to acquire Greenland as "completely wrong".

"Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing this directly with the US administration," Starmer said in a statement.

"We have also made clear that Arctic Security matters for the whole of Nato and allies should all do more together to address the threat from Russia across different parts of the Arctic," he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron said tariff threats were “unacceptable” and vowed Europe would respond together if they were carried out.

“We will make sure that European sovereignty is respected,” Macron wrote on X, stressing that economic pressure had no place in the dispute.

Germany, Sweden signal collective action

Germany signaled collective action, with a government spokesman saying Europeans would decide on “appropriate responses” at the right time, underscoring Berlin’s support for a unified EU approach to any US trade measures.