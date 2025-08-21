WORLD
Pakistan, China vow to deepen 'all-weather' friendship
Islamabad thanks Beijing for its support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and "principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute".
China eyes agricultural, mining cooperation with Pakistan, foreign minister says, / AP
August 21, 2025

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has met with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and pledged to strengthen ties between Islamabad and Beijing.

Reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering support for China on core issues, Sharif reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to deepening the “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” with Beijing, according to a statement from his office on Thursday.

Sharif also expressed Pakistan’s desire to expand cooperation with China on trade, investment, information and communication technology, agriculture, industrialisation, mining, and other key sectors.

Wang said Beijing was “keen” to elevate relations with Pakistan to “new heights of cooperation and collaboration”.

He praised Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity and assured that China would continue working closely with Islamabad to promote regional peace, development, and stability.

Wang also met President Asif Ali Zardari, who thanked China for its support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, national development, and its principled stance on the Kashmir dispute.

Strategic dialogue

Wang and his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, also co-chaired the sixth round of strategic dialogue at the Foreign Ministry.

China is willing to cooperate with Pakistan in industry, agriculture and mining, Wang told Dar in Islamabad, according to a readout of the meeting released by Wang's ministry.

Beijing would continue to support Pakistan in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and combating terrorism, Wang said, adding that China would continue to give priority to Pakistan in its regional diplomacy.

Both countries should join hands to safeguard the multilateral trading system and oppose unilateral bullying and upgrade the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said.

"China appreciates Pakistan's unremitting efforts and great sacrifices made in combating terrorism," Wang said, according to a Chinese ministry statement.

At a press briefing, Wang also welcomed Sharif to attend both the summit and activities to mark the formal surrender of Japan at the end of World War II, which will feature a massive military parade in Beijing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also expected to attend the parade in the Chinese capital on September 3.



SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
