Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that territorial integrity and control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) are non-negotiable, calling them Ukraine's "red lines" ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kiev on Saturday, Zelenskyy said preparations for the meeting lasted several months and that its arrangement signals progress towards a settlement.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Trump in Florida on Sunday to discuss territorial disputes and ways to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"There are red lines for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. These are both territories and nuclear power plants. You know my attitude, that we will not legally recognise anything under any conditions," he said.

Zelenskyy added that future steps would depend on the security guarantees Trump is prepared to offer Ukraine.

'Roadmap for Ukraine's prosperity'