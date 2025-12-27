WORLD
Territorial integrity, Zaporizhzhia plant non-negotiable: Zelenskyy
"There are red lines for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. These are both territories and nuclear power plants," Ukrainian president says before he meets with US President Donald Trump in Florida.
Zelenskyy says future steps would depend on the security guarantees Trump is prepared to offer Ukraine. / AP
December 27, 2025

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that territorial integrity and control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) are non-negotiable, calling them Ukraine's "red lines" ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kiev on Saturday, Zelenskyy said preparations for the meeting lasted several months and that its arrangement signals progress towards a settlement.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Trump in Florida on Sunday to discuss territorial disputes and ways to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"There are red lines for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. These are both territories and nuclear power plants. You know my attitude, that we will not legally recognise anything under any conditions," he said.

Zelenskyy added that future steps would depend on the security guarantees Trump is prepared to offer Ukraine.

'Roadmap for Ukraine's prosperity'

Zelenskyy also announced that Kiev is collaborating with the US on a strategic "roadmap for Ukraine's prosperity" extending to 2040, aimed at securing investment and long-term economic stability.

"Our vision, together with the United States, extends to 2040, covering the key elements of an agreement on investment and future prosperity," Zelenskyy stated on Telegram, emphasising that the plan integrates national goals such as life expectancy, GDP per capita, and security guarantees.

The Ukrainian leader estimated that the total cost of reconstruction will require approximately $700 billion to $800 billion.

To manage these resources, Zelenskyy detailed a shared vision with Washington to establish several financial vehicles, including a Ukraine Building Fund, a sovereign investment platform, a Ukraine Development Fund, and a Fund for Ukraine's Growth and Opportunities.

SOURCE:AA
