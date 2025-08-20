WORLD
305M people in need of urgent aid in 2025
The UN is appealing for $47B to reach 190M across 33 countries, as conflict, climate disasters and disregard for international law drive humanitarian crises.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Abdusselam Ondin / TRT World
August 20, 2025

An estimated 305 million people worldwide will need urgent humanitarian assistance and protection this year — nearly four times the number in 2015 — the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warns.

In 2025, the agency is appealing for $47 billion to aid 190 million of the world’s most at-risk people in over 30 countries.

According to the OCHA’s Global Humanitarian Overview, prolonged conflict, climate-induced disasters and disregard for international law remain the main drivers of humanitarian crises.

"In a world on fire, the most vulnerable – children, women, people with disabilities and the poor – are paying the heaviest price," said Tom Fletcher, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator.

