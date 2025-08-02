Türkiye has expanded its protected maritime zones in response to Greece's recent declaration of two new marine parks in the Ionian and Aegean Seas.
Ankara formally announced two new marine protected areas: one off the coast of Gokceada in the Northern Aegean and another off the coast of Finike in the Mediterranean.
The areas have been integrated into Türkiye's National Maritime Spatial Planning map, which is registered with the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) under UNESCO.
According to Turkish officials, the newly designated zones aim to protect the marine environment while allowing economic activities such as fishing and tourism to continue.
The declarations were co-ordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with relevant institutions and with input from Ankara University's National Research Center for Maritime Law (DEHUKAM).
Additionally, Türkiye has also established a Marine Spatial Planning Coordination Board that will assess the environmental impact of maritime activities and improve coordination among government bodies, under the oversight of the Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye had earlier raised objections to Greece's recent declaration of two new marine parks in the Ionian and Aegean Seas, warning that the move may infringe on its rights in contested areas of the Aegean.
While marine parks are typically created to protect maritime ecosystems, Ankara said the decision could have implications for the sovereignty of certain geographical formations in the Aegean, particularly islets and rocks that were not transferred to Greece under international treaties.
In a statement issued on July 21, 2025, Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said such unilateral steps aimed to establish a fait accompli in the region. The ministry had previously voiced similar concerns in an earlier statement dated April 9, 2024.
Ankara maintains that these actions have no legal bearing and do not affect Türkiye's legitimate rights and interests in the Aegean.
Ankara said its actions are aligned with international maritime law and called for regional cooperation in managing semi-enclosed seas like the Aegean.
Türkiye also urged Greece to act within the framework of the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighbourliness, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on December 7, 2023.