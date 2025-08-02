TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye expands its protected maritime zones in response to Greek marine parks
Following Greece's declaration of two marine parks in the Ionian and Aegean seas, Türkiye reinforces its stance against unilateral actions in the maritime zones.
Türkiye expands its protected maritime zones in response to Greek marine parks
A Turkish coast guard ship patrols in the Aegean Sea. / Reuters
August 2, 2025

Türkiye has expanded its protected maritime zones in response to Greece's recent declaration of two new marine parks in the Ionian and Aegean Seas.

Ankara formally announced two new marine protected areas: one off the coast of Gokceada in the Northern Aegean and another off the coast of Finike in the Mediterranean.

The areas have been integrated into Türkiye's National Maritime Spatial Planning map, which is registered with the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) under UNESCO. 

According to Turkish officials, the newly designated zones aim to protect the marine environment while allowing economic activities such as fishing and tourism to continue.

The declarations were co-ordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with relevant institutions and with input from Ankara University's National Research Center for Maritime Law (DEHUKAM).

Additionally, Türkiye has also established a Marine Spatial Planning Coordination Board that will assess the environmental impact of maritime activities and improve coordination among government bodies, under the oversight of the Foreign Ministry.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation

Türkiye had earlier raised objections to Greece's recent declaration of two new marine parks in the Ionian and Aegean Seas, warning that the move may infringe on its rights in contested areas of the Aegean.

RECOMMENDED

While marine parks are typically created to protect maritime ecosystems, Ankara said the decision could have implications for the sovereignty of certain geographical formations in the Aegean, particularly islets and rocks that were not transferred to Greece under international treaties.

In a statement issued on July 21, 2025, Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said such unilateral steps aimed to establish a fait accompli in the region. The ministry had previously voiced similar concerns in an earlier statement dated April 9, 2024.

Ankara maintains that these actions have no legal bearing and do not affect Türkiye's legitimate rights and interests in the Aegean.

Ankara said its actions are aligned with international maritime law and called for regional cooperation in managing semi-enclosed seas like the Aegean.

Türkiye also urged Greece to act within the framework of the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighbourliness, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on December 7, 2023.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye slams Greece’s maritime plan, vows to protect rights in Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'