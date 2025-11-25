CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
2 min read
Amended Ukraine peace plan must honour original terms: Russia's Lavrov
Russia says amended US peace plan must reflect "spirit and letter" of Trump-Putin summit in Alaska.
Amended Ukraine peace plan must honour original terms: Russia's Lavrov
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov speaks at a joint press conference with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov in Moscow, Russia, on November 25, 2025. / Reuters
November 25, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that an amended peace plan for Ukraine must reflect the "spirit and letter" of understandings reached between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at their Alaska summit.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow on Tuesday, Lavrov said Russia had welcomed an initial version of a US peace plan for Ukraine — which Kiev and its allies deemed too favourable for Moscow — but was waiting for an amended "interim" version after Washington had finished coordinating with Ukraine and Europe.

If the amended version did not reflect what Putin and Trump had discussed when they met in Alaska in August, Lavrov said that Russia — whose representatives were reported to be preparing to hold more talks with the US in Abu Dhabi later on Tuesday — would take a very different view of the initiative.

RelatedTRT World - Trump blasts Ukraine for ‘zero gratitude’ over US efforts to end war with Russia

"Our assessments remain valid in the sense that the key provisions of Trump's (original) plan are based on understandings reached in Anchorage at the Russian-American summit in August this year. And these principles are generally reflected in the plan, which we welcomed," Lavrov said.

RECOMMENDED

That initial plan had permanently ruled out NATO membership for Ukraine, capped its army at 600,000, proposed handing the rest of Donbas to Russia — albeit as a demilitarised zone — and mandated that Kiev hold elections within 100 days.

All those clauses are reported to have since been amended or put to one side for now.

Lavrov said Moscow was not rushing Washington, but hoped it would share the latest interim text with Russia when it was ready.

"If the spirit and letter of Anchorage is erased in terms of the key understandings we have established then, of course, it will be a fundamentally different situation (for Russia)," Lavrov warned.

RelatedTRT World - Russia ‘grateful’ to Türkiye for efforts to help resolve Ukraine war: Kremlin
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case