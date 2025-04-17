US
2 min read
Trump claims China reached out 'a number of times' amid trade war
Donald Trump says Asian giant has made multiple overtures since tariffs hit 145%, but dodges questions on talks with with Xi Jinping, insisting a "very good deal" is near and US has the upper hand.
00:00
Trump claims China reached out 'a number of times' amid trade war
"I have a very good relationship with President Xi (Jinping), and I think it's going to continue," says Trump. / Reuters
April 17, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that the United States was in talks with China on tariffs, adding that he was confident the world's largest economies could make a deal to end a bitter trade war.

"Yeah, we're talking to China," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday.

"I would say they have reached out a number of times."

Trump confirmed that the talks had happened since he upped tariffs on China to a whopping 145 percent, after Beijing retaliated to his sweeping "Liberation Day" worldwide levies.

But Trump was cagey when asked if he had spoken directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, despite having dropped several hints in the past that he has.

"I've never said whether or not they've happened," he said when asked about talks with Xi. "It's just not appropriate."

Beijing did not immediately react to Trump's claims.

'Ball is in China's court''

RECOMMENDED

Pressed by reporters whether Xi had reached out to him, Trump replied: "You'd think it was pretty obvious that he has, but we will talk about that soon."

Trump's administration is locked in a war of sky-high reciprocal tariffs with superpower rival China that has unnerved world markets.

"I think we're going to make a very good deal with China," he said at the White House earlier as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited for talks aimed at ending US tariffs on the European Union.

China exported products more than $400 billion to the United States last year, much more than American companies sold to China.

"The ball is in China's court. China needs to make a deal with us. We don't have to make a deal with them," said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday.

Regarding TikTok, Trump said a deal concerning the platform — whose US operations have faced scrutiny over national security concerns — was effectively in place, but its finalisation would be postponed.

"We have a deal for TikTok, but it'll be subject to China, so we'll just delay the deal till this thing works out," he said.

"The TikTok deal is very good. TikTok is good for China. And I think they'd like to see us do a deal, especially the deal that we have pretty much done with some of the best companies in the world."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates