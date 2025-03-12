WORLD
2 min read
Russia seeks details from US on Ukraine truce proposal
Kremlin spokesperson Peskov says Moscow needs to see the outcome of the Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia, while it also considers the possibility of a phone call between the Russian and US presidents.
00:00
Russia seeks details from US on Ukraine truce proposal
Russia does not rule out a Putin-Trump phone call. [Photo: Reuters] / Reuters
March 12, 2025

The Kremlin has said it was waiting for the US to inform it about the details of a proposed ceasefire in Ukraine that Kiev agreed to after talks in Saudi Arabia.

"We assume that Secretary of State (Marco) Rubio and Advisor (Michael) Walz through various channels in the coming days will inform us on the negotiations that took place and the understandings reached," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov did not rule out the possibility that these contacts could lead to a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

“We also cannot exclude that the topic of a high-level telephone conversation may arise. If necessary, it will be arranged quickly. The existing communication channels with the Americans allow for such conversations to take place in a fairly short timeframe,” he noted.

He also underlined that there are no agreements at this point regarding a potential call between Putin and Trump and that neither the time nor the place for a potential in-person meeting has been decided.

“Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. ... We need to receive that information first,” he said, responding to a question about Washington’s proposal for a 30-day Moscow-Kiev ceasefire during US-Ukraine talks.

RelatedTRT Global - Ukraine agrees to ceasefire proposal as US resumes military aid, intel sharing

Jeddah talks

RECOMMENDED

The Kremlin said that Russia is carefully analysing all statements following the US-Ukraine talks.

On Tuesday, negotiations took place between US and Ukrainian delegations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, lasting approximately 9.5 hours.

A joint statement was issued by the parties, published on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s website, announcing that Kiev is prepared to accept Washington’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, with the US resuming intelligence support and assistance to Ukraine immediately.

The parties also agreed to swiftly conclude a deal on rare earth metals.

Peskov noted that there are potential opportunities for economic cooperation between Russia and the US, including in the development of rare earth metals. However, he stated that such discussions have not yet taken place.

RelatedTRT Global - US, Ukraine due to hold talks in Saudi Arabia

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone