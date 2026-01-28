Israeli army forces raided the countryside of Syria’s Quneitra province early on Wednesday and detained a young man, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty, Syrian media reported.

Syrian television Alikhbaria said an Israeli patrol detained an unidentified young man at Ain al-Qadi farm in the southern Quneitra countryside during the raid.

A day earlier, Israeli aircraft sprayed unidentified substances over agricultural land in the Quneitra countryside, according to the SANA news agency.

The agency said the incident marked the second such operation, following a similar one carried out on Sunday that targeted forested areas and farmlands near the villages of al-Asha, Kodna and al-Asbah, as well as the town of al-Rafid in southern Quneitra countryside.