October 22, 2025
Three earthquakes of over magnitude 5 struck in different parts of the world within a 24-hour span, shaking regions of South America, Central America and South Asia.
A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Argentina's La Rioja Province on Wednesday at a depth of 122 kilometres (76 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported.
On Tuesday, a magnitude 6.0 quake hit Costa Rica at a depth of 31 kilometres (19 miles), according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The same day, a 5.1-magnitude tremor was recorded in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region at a depth of 244 kilometres (152 miles), with strong shaking felt in the capital, Kabul.
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies