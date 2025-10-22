AMERICAS
Three powerful quakes jolt Argentina, Costa Rica and Afghanistan within 24 hours
Three earthquakes stronger than magnitude 5 rattle regions across South America, Central America and South Asia.
(FILE) A general view of tents where people affected by the deadly earthquake live in Nurgal district, Kunar province, Afghanistan, September 5, 2025. / Reuters
October 22, 2025

Three earthquakes of over magnitude 5 struck in different parts of the world within a 24-hour span, shaking regions of South America, Central America and South Asia.

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Argentina's La Rioja Province on Wednesday at a depth of 122 kilometres (76 miles), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported.

On Tuesday, a magnitude 6.0 quake hit Costa Rica at a depth of 31 kilometres (19 miles), according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The same day, a 5.1-magnitude tremor was recorded in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region at a depth of 244 kilometres (152 miles), with strong shaking felt in the capital, Kabul.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
