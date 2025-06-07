Washington, DC — Pakistan's former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said his country reserves the right to walk away from the Simla Agreement if India continues to take unilateral decisions, especially in matters tied to bilateral treaties.

Speaking to TRT World, the Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) referred to recent meetings of the country's national security officials, where the issue was discussed in detail.



Bhutto-Zardari was in the US as part of Pakistan's broad-based engagement campaign to present its perspective on the recent spike in tensions with India, and counter New Delhi's diplomatic blitzkrieg.

The delegation comprised of former foreign ministers Bilawal, Hina Rabbani Khar and Khurram Dastgir; Senators Sherry Rehman, Musadik Malik, Faisal Sabzwari and Bushra Anjum Butt; along with senior envoys Jalil Abbas Jilani and Teh­mina Janjua.

"I believe the last time I was in the country, the government had a meeting of its security apparatus," he said.



"The government officials made a whole host of decisions. We declared that if this water treaty (Indus Water Treaty) was violated, then Pakistan reserves the right to pull back from the Simla Agreement … if India is going to be unilateral in its decisions."

He made it clear, however, that no final call had been made.

"I'm not quite sure we've actually taken that decision yet. But technically, the right is reserved."

Related TRT Global - Trump 'should be celebrated' for brokering Pakistan-India truce — Bilawal Bhutto

Indus Water Treaty

Technically, the Simla Agreement still stands — but its future is now far from certain.