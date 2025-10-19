TÜRKİYE
Türkiye welcomes Afghanistan and Pakistan ceasefire
Türkiye expressed strong support for the ceasefire reached in Doha between Kabul and Islamabad and praised Qatar for facilitating the dialogue.
Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban. [File photo] / Public domain
Türkiye on Sunday welcomed the agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan on a ceasefire reached during talks held in the Qatari capital Doha and mediated by Türkiye and Qatar.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also hailed the decision by Islamabad and Kabul to establish mechanisms to enhance stability and peace between the two countries.

“Türkiye will continue to support the efforts for achieving lasting peace and stability between the two brotherly countries and in the region,” the ministry said.

The ministry also praised Qatar for its role in hosting and facilitating the talks.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan and Afghanistan confirmed their agreement on an immediate ceasefire.

Border tensions had escalated after Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province late Friday, which Kabul said killed several civilians, as officials from both sides were in Doha for talks.

