Denmark's foreign minister said on Thursday he was "more optimistic" after technical talks kicked off with the United States over Greenland.

"We had the very first meeting at the senior official level in Washington yesterday regarding the Greenlandic issue," Lars Lokke Rasmussen told journalists at an EU meeting in Brussels.

"It went well in a very constructive atmosphere and tone, and new meetings are planned. It's not that things are solved, but it's good."

The trilateral talks come after US President Donald Trump last week backed down from his threats to seize the autonomous Arctic territory of the EU and NATO member Denmark.

Related TRT World - Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats

"There was a major detour. Things were escalating, but now we are back on track," Rasmussen said. "I'm slightly more optimistic today than a week ago."