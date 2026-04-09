CULTURE
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Three TRT co-productions compete for Palme d’Or at Cannes
TRT strengthens its global cinematic presence as co-productions by internationally acclaimed directors join the 79th Cannes Film Festival’s main competition.
Three TRT co-productions compete for Palme d’Or at Cannes
Three TRT co-productions compete for Palme d’Or at Cannes / TRT World
April 9, 2026

Three films co-produced by TRT are set to compete for the prestigious Palme d’Or at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

The projects feature the work of world-renowned directors Asghar Farhadi, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, and Andrey Zvyagintsev, underscoring TRT’s growing influence in global cinema and its commitment to high-quality productions.

“Being part of projects signed by such acclaimed directors demonstrates TRT's broadcasting vision and its global standing in the film industry,” said Türkiye's Head of Communications, Burhanettin Duran.

"We congratulate everyone involved in these outstanding productions and wish our films the best of luck on the road to the Palme d’Or."

By steadily enhancing its co-production capacity and supporting distinguished projects, TRT continues to cement its role as a key player in international cinema.

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SOURCE:TRT World
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