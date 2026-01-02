Indonesia on Friday began enforcing its newly ratified penal code, replacing a Dutch-era criminal law that had governed the country for more than 80 years and marking a major shift in its legal landscape.

Efforts to revise the code stalled for decades as lawmakers debated how to balance human rights, religious norms and local traditions in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation.

The 345-page Indonesian Penal Code, known as the KUHP, was passed in 2022.

The new law criminalises sex outside marriage, applies to citizens and foreign visitors, and reintroduces penalties for insulting the president and state institutions. It comes into force following a three-year transition period.

Moving away from a colonial framework

A previously revised code was poised for passage in 2019, but then-President Joko Widodo urged lawmakers to delay a vote amid mounting public criticism that led to nationwide protests involving tens of thousands of people.

A parliamentary task force finalised the bill in November 2022, and lawmakers unanimously approved it a month later in what the government called a “historic step.”

Deputy Law Minister Edward Hiariej says the reforms as a modernisation effort that shifts Indonesia’s criminal justice paradigm toward corrective, restorative and rehabilitative justice.

“The new criminal code prioritises repairing harm and social reintegration, rather than relying solely on punishment,” Hiariej said during a briefing on the new penal code on Thursday, adding that these principles reflect values long embedded in Indonesian society.

Alongside the KUHP, Indonesia is also preparing a new criminal procedural law, or KUHAP, aimed at addressing procedural inefficiencies and strengthening human rights protections. Together, the reforms represent a comprehensive overhaul of the justice system, Hiariej said.