TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
The visits are part of his first trip outside of Italy since becoming pope.
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Pope Leo set to visit Türkiye, Lebanon in his 1st trip abroad / Reuters
October 7, 2025

Pope Leo XIV will travel to Türkiye and then Lebanon for his first trip abroad starting next month, Vatican News has announced.

"The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, has announced that Pope Leo will travel to Türkiye and Lebanon in late November and early December of this year," said the Vatican’s official news portal.

The visits are part of his first trip outside of Italy since becoming pope.

RECOMMENDED

Leo will be in Türkiye from November 27 to 30 and then in Lebanon through December 2.

RelatedTRT World - Emine Erdogan meets Pope Leo XIV, calls for stronger Christian stance on Gaza ceasefire

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference