WORLD
1 min read
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Damascus says it is investigating all incidents of violence.
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Members of the Syrian security forces sit at the back of trucks in Sweida. / Reuters
July 16, 2025

The Syrian government has strongly condemned what it described as "heinous violations" that have recently taken place in the southern province of Sweida, pledging to bring those responsible to justice.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Damascus said the recent incidents in Sweida involved "criminal and unlawful behaviour" that contradicts the state's founding principles and cannot be justified under any circumstances.

"We strongly condemn these shameful acts," the statement said. "We are fully committed to investigating all related incidents and holding accountable every party proven to be involved, whether they are individuals or external organisations."

The government said no violator would escape punishment, adding that justice is the guiding principle in handling such matters.

RECOMMENDED

"We will not allow any party to tamper with their safety or the stability of the region."

The statement comes as Israel is using the pretext of the Sweida situation to carry out air strikes in Syria.

RelatedTRT Global - What is Israel up to in Syria's Sweida?

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan