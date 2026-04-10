WAR ON IRAN
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US vice president heads to Pakistan for Iran peace talks
JD Vance says talks could be "positive", but warns the US will not be "receptive" if Iran acts in bad faith.
US vice president heads to Pakistan for Iran peace talks
JD Vance boards Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews en route to Pakistan for Iran talks. / Reuters
11 hours ago

US Vice President JD Vance has departed for Pakistan to lead peace talks with Iran, saying he expects the negotiations to be “positive,” according to a video record on DRM News' YouTube account.

Speaking before departure on Friday, Vance said the US delegation is “looking forward to the negotiation,” and voiced hope that the talks would yield a constructive outcome.

“I think it’s going to be positive,” he said, while stressing that progress would depend on Iran’s approach at the negotiating table.

“If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith and extend an open hand, that’s one thing,” Vance said.

“If they’re going to try to play us, they’re going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive,” he added.

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Vance added that the US position is guided by clear instructions from the White House. “The president has given us some pretty clear guidelines, and we’ll see how it goes,” he said.

Washington and Tehran have agreed to a two-week truce after more than five weeks of war, but key differences remain over Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz, its enriched uranium stockpile, and guarantees against further US and Israeli attacks.

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