US Vice President JD Vance has departed for Pakistan to lead peace talks with Iran, saying he expects the negotiations to be “positive,” according to a video record on DRM News' YouTube account.

Speaking before departure on Friday, Vance said the US delegation is “looking forward to the negotiation,” and voiced hope that the talks would yield a constructive outcome.

“I think it’s going to be positive,” he said, while stressing that progress would depend on Iran’s approach at the negotiating table.

“If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith and extend an open hand, that’s one thing,” Vance said.

“If they’re going to try to play us, they’re going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive,” he added.