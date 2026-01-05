The Syrian army announced on Sunday that it detained eight people linked to the former Baath regime as they attempted to cross into areas held by the PKK/YPG terrorist group, which operates under the name SDF in Syria.

The arrests were made during an operation near Deir Hafir in Aleppo governorate, according to a statement from the Syrian Defence Ministry’s Media and Communications Directorate published by the state-run SANA news agency.

Last month, Syrian army forces also conducted similar operations in Latakia and Tartus after attacks on civilians and security troops by armed groups linked to the former regime.

The army said its mission is “to maintain security and restore stability in coordination with internal security forces,” the agency added.