Syrian army detains eight people linked to former Baath regime in Aleppo
Suspects allegedly tried to cross into areas held by PKK/YPG terrorists, says army
Syrians gather during a military parade, as they mark the first anniversary of Assad's fall, in Aleppo, Syria December 8, 2025. / Reuters
January 5, 2026

The Syrian army announced on Sunday that it detained eight people linked to the former Baath regime as they attempted to cross into areas held by the PKK/YPG terrorist group, which operates under the name SDF in Syria.

The arrests were made during an operation near Deir Hafir in Aleppo governorate, according to a statement from the Syrian Defence Ministry’s Media and Communications Directorate published by the state-run SANA news agency.

Last month, Syrian army forces also conducted similar operations in Latakia and Tartus after attacks on civilians and security troops by armed groups linked to the former regime.

The army said its mission is “to maintain security and restore stability in coordination with internal security forces,” the agency added.

Since the ouster of the Bashar al Assad regime in December 2024, Syria’s new administration has launched economic and political reforms aimed at improving conditions across the country.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia just after his ouster, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration headed by President Ahmed al Sharaa was formed in January 2025.

