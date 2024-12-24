The suspect in Germany's deadly car-ramming attack on a Christmas market held strongly anti-Islam views and was angry with Germany's migrant and asylum policy, officials said, prompting the far-right to go into damage control mode.

Interior Minister Nancy Fraser said on Saturday he held "Islamophobic" views.

Initially, the attack drew comparisons on social media to an immigrant's deadly attack on a Berlin Christmas market in 2016.

Later, it emerged that the Saudi suspect, a psychiatrist who had lived in Germany for 18 years, had criticised Islam and expressed sympathy for the far right in past social media posts.

This prompted damage control by the far-right.

Martin Sellner, an Austrian popular with Germany's far-right, posted on social media that the suspect's motives "seemed to have been complex", adding that the suspect "hated Islam, but he hated the Germans more".

'Sad and shocked'

The leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alice Weidel, wrote on X: "When will this madness stop?"