WORLD
2 min read
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Kiev signs licensing agreement for NATO's non-commercial software, allowing full digital interoperability.
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Deputy Defence Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said these capabilities are provided to Ukraine as part of international military assistance. / Reuters
May 31, 2025

Ukraine has signed a licensing agreement to use NATO's non-commercial Command and Reporting Center (CRC) System Interface software, which will allow its and the alliance's aircraft to coordinate operations within a unified digital system, Deputy Defence Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko announced on Friday.

The CSI software is a key component of NATO's Link-16 data exchange protocol, also known as the alliance's "military Wi-Fi," and will aid in the coordination and control of Western-supplied aircraft such as the F-16 and Mirage 2000, as well as integrated air and missile defence systems such as the Patriot.

Chernohorenko said these capabilities are provided to Ukraine as part of international military assistance.

Major step

“The implementation of this system ensures full interoperability with NATO partners. We are not just dreaming of joint operations — we are making them a reality,” Chernohorenko said in a statement on Facebook.

RECOMMENDED

NATO has yet to issue a public statement on the development.

She applauded the Government Office for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and the Air Force, as well as NATO partners, for their efforts to facilitate the agreement.

The CSI software is already in use by most NATO member states, and its deployment marks a major step in aligning Ukraine’s digital battle management capabilities with those of the alliance.

RelatedIs Ukraine's 'bridge to' NATO seat a wise move? 60+ experts urge caution

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal