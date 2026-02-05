South Korea is seeking closer cooperation with China on critical mineral supply chains, its trade ministry has said, as Seoul unveiled plans to secure stable supplies of rare earths needed for cutting-edge technologies.

The announcement came on Thursday, after South Korea this week joined a US-led trade bloc for critical minerals with allies and partners that aims to guard against heavy reliance on China for materials strategically critical to advanced manufacturing.

The trade ministry said it would establish a hotline and joint committee with Chinese authorities to help South Korean companies import Chinese minerals more quickly and reliably.

South Korea, which is home to leading semiconductor, electric-car battery and petrochemical companies, lacks a full supply chain for rare earths, the ministry said in a statement.

Authorities will designate 17 critical minerals needed for national security and tighten monitoring and analysis on their supplies in order to prevent an unexpected shortage, it said.

Control over rare earths