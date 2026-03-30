Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has captured fugitive spy Onder Sigircikoglu at the Syria-Lebanon border after 12 years on the run, according to the statement by Turkish security sources.
The operation, conducted in coordination with the Syrian Intelligence Service, led to his handover to judicial authorities under the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and Ankara TEM Police Department, the statement said on Monday.
Sigircikoglu abducted Free Syrian Army commanders Huseyin Harmoush and Mustafa Kassum in 2011, delivering them to the Assad regime, resulting in Harmoush’s death under torture.
He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013 but escaped Osmaniye Open Prison in 2014. Investigations revealed FETO-linked networks facilitated his escape through manipulated case files and irregularities in the prison release process.
After fleeing, Sigircikoglu lived in Syria, Russia, and Lebanon. MIT maintained continuous surveillance using physical observation, technical monitoring, cyber tracking, and intelligence analysis.
In Syria, he was protected by Assad’s intelligence sevices and reportedly carried out activities against Türkiye, including sharing sensitive information with foreign actors and collaborating with anti-Türkiye networks.
MIT tracked his movements over the years and, anticipating his return to Syria, coordinated with Syrian intelligence to capture him at the border. Following his apprehension, MIT and Syrian intelligence established a joint team to investigate the Harmoush case.
Sigircikoglu, already serving a 20-year sentence, is expected to face additional charges, including espionage, aiding a terrorist organisation, abuse of office, and complicity in murder.
His capture highlights MIT’s long-term strategic patience and intelligence capabilities, while marking a new phase in Türkiye-Syria intelligence cooperation, the statement added.