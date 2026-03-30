Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has captured fugitive spy Onder Sigircikoglu at the Syria-Lebanon border after 12 years on the run, according to the statement by Turkish security sources.

The operation, conducted in coordination with the Syrian Intelligence Service, led to his handover to judicial authorities under the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and Ankara TEM Police Department, the statement said on Monday.

Sigircikoglu abducted Free Syrian Army commanders Huseyin Harmoush and Mustafa Kassum in 2011, delivering them to the Assad regime, resulting in Harmoush’s death under torture.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013 but escaped Osmaniye Open Prison in 2014. Investigations revealed FETO-linked networks facilitated his escape through manipulated case files and irregularities in the prison release process.

After fleeing, Sigircikoglu lived in Syria, Russia, and Lebanon. MIT maintained continuous surveillance using physical observation, technical monitoring, cyber tracking, and intelligence analysis.