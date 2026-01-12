Denmark's prime minister has said her country faces a "decisive moment" in its diplomatic battle with the United States over Greenland, after President Donald Trump again suggested using force to seize the Arctic territory.

Ahead of meetings in Washington from Monday on, the global scramble for key raw materials, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Sunday that "there is a conflict over Greenland."

"This is a decisive moment" with stakes that go beyond the immediate issue of Greenland's future, she added in a debate with other Danish political leaders.

Frederiksen posted on Facebook that "we are ready to defend our values — wherever it is necessary — also in the Arctic. We believe in international law and in peoples' right to self-determination."

Germany and Sweden backed Denmark against Trump's latest claims to the self-governing Danish territory.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemned US "threatening rhetoric" after Trump repeated that Washington was "going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not."

"Sweden, the Nordic countries, the Baltic states, and several major European countries stand together with our Danish friends," he told a defence conference in Salen, where the US general in charge of NATO took part.

Kristersson said a US takeover of mineral-rich Greenland would be "a violation of international law and risks encouraging other countries to act in exactly the same way."