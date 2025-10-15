Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler held diplomatic meetings in Brussels, where he is attending a NATO defence ministers meeting.

Guler met with UK Defence Secretary John Healey as part of his bilateral talks in Brussels on Wednesday, according to a National Defence Ministry post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He later held a trilateral meeting at NATO headquarters with Romanian Defence Minister Liviu-Ionut Mosteanu and Atanas Zapryanov, Bulgaria’s defence minister.

Guler also attended a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, at the level of defence ministers, in an informal format after the main NATO defence ministers’ session.

Representatives from the 32 NATO member states gathered for the council meeting, joined by Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal.