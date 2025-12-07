WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
UN rapporteur welcomes European boycott of Eurovision over Israeli participation
Boycott of Eurovision signals a shift in public accountability, says Francesca Albanese.
UN rapporteur welcomes European boycott of Eurovision over Israeli participation
Albanese said the mounting pushback marked a break from previous years. / Reuters
December 7, 2025

The UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, Francesca Albanese, said Sunday that Israel has faced no suspensions from major international bodies despite ongoing rights violations in Gaza, adding that a “European boycott” of Eurovision signals a shift in public accountability.

In a post on US social media company X, Albanese criticised what she described as a longstanding global tolerance of Israel’s conduct.

“Israel hasn't been suspended from the UN, other int'l fora, UEFA, FIFA, FIBA or cultural events. Genocide continues because it is normalised,” she wrote.

Her comments come amid growing public calls in several European countries for artists to withdraw from the Eurovision Song Contest over Israel’s participation.

RECOMMENDED

Albanese said the mounting pushback marked a break from previous years.

“And then, just like that, accountability in the form of a European boycott begins. Eurovicious no more!” she added, linking to an analysis piece on Substack.

Slovenia, Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland have so far said they will not participate, citing Israel’s war on Gaza, while Iceland said it will hold further discussions.

RelatedTRT World - TRT walks out of EBU meeting as members clash over Israel’s Eurovision participation
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide