Iranians called for revenge on Friday, demanding a swift response to a dizzying wave of strikes by Israel, as some took to the streets in protest, while others sheltered inside, unsure what would happen next.

The aerial onslaught killed several of the military's top brass, targeted an array of leading scientists and struck military and nuclear sites across Iran in an unprecedented attack that left many seething with anger.

"How much longer are we going to live in fear?" asked Ahmad Moadi, a 62-year-old retiree. "As an Iranian, I believe there must be an overwhelming response, a scathing response."

The raids appeared to push the longtime enemies into full-blown conflict following years of fighting a shadow war mostly conducted through proxies.

Iran regularly arrests individuals it accuses of spying for Israel amid a flurry of targeted assassinations and acts of sabotage targeting its nuclear programme in recent years.

At least six scientists involved in Iran’s nuclear programme were killed in Friday's strikes.

"They’ve killed so many university professors and researchers, and now they want to negotiate?" Moadi exclaimed, referring to calls for Iran to go ahead with nuclear talks with Israel's US ally planned for this weekend.

As Iran continued to assess the damage, some residents rallied in the streets of Tehran chanting: "Death to Israel, death to America", while waving Iranian flags and portraits of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

State television said similar demonstrations were held in cities across the country.

The Israeli strikes followed repeated threats from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who appeared to finally cap a years-long quest to strike Iran’s nuclear programme.

"We can't let this … continue, or we'll end up like Gaza," Abbas Ahmadi, a 52-year-old Tehran resident, said from behind the wheel of his car.

"Iran must destroy him, it must do something."