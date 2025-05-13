Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated support for the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, saying that NATO should not be part of the war.

On Tuesday, President Erdogan, along with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, received NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Presidential Complex in Ankara and held a closed-door meeting.

The discussions focused on developments in the Ukraine-Russia war and global and regional issues.

Erdogan said that Türkiye has increased its efforts to end the Ukraine-Russia war with a lasting and just peace, and that he has held meetings with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Türkiye strongly supports the establishment of a comprehensive ceasefire, added the president, adding that the opportunity for peace should not be missed.

“Staunch, capable ally”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte described Türkiye as a ‘staunch and capable ally,’ following his meeting with Turkish President on Tuesday.

“We also discussed Ukraine, where there is a real window of opportunity for progress towards peace,” Rutte said in a statement on X ahead of the informal NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 14-15 in Antalya, a Turkish resort city in the southern Mediterranean.