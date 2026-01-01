The shopkeepers who closed their stores in central Tehran this week were not making a political statement in the traditional sense.

They were reacting to a simple reality: an economy that no longer works.

The collapse of the rial, combined with persistent inflation, has made everyday business increasingly unviable.

Prices cannot be set, goods cannot be replaced, and routine transactions now carry the risk of loss. When this happens, protest is no longer driven by ideology. It becomes a matter of survival.

This dynamic became visible again on December 28.

As the currency continued to decline and a recession worsened, groups of bazaar merchants stopped activity in several key market areas , including around Jomhouri and Hafez streets, as well as in major commercial centres like Charsou and Alaeddin.

Similar shutdowns were seen in Shoush, where traders in the mobile phone and iron markets completely withdrew from business, arguing that the level of stagnation made ongoing operations economically pointless.

By Monday, gatherings had grown along Jomhouri Street, extending as far as Istanbul Square, signalling not just a single flashpoint but a broader spatial footprint of economic protest.

The immediate trigger was clear. Iran’s currency dropped to new historic lows, with the rial dropping to around 1,445,000 per dollar, compared to roughly 1,370,000 the previous day and about 1,140,000 only a month earlier.

For traders, this volatility does more than erode profit margins. It eliminates the fundamental predictability that markets rely on.

During these gatherings, protesters were heard chanting , “Don’t be afraid, we are all together,” a slogan familiar from earlier protest periods.

Its appearance did not transform the protests into an ideological movement, but it did signal a shift from quiet economic withdrawal to visible collective action as frustration moved from closed shops into public space.

From hardship to dysfunction.

These protests matter because of who is protesting. The bazaar and small traders are not marginal groups dependent on government aid.

They are deeply embedded in Iran’s economic and social fabric. Historically, their response has been a sensitive indicator of systemic stress.

When this segment pulls back from economic activity, it signals that the crisis has shifted from hardship to dysfunction.

Iran’s economic issues are longstanding. Inflation has stayed high for years, wages have steadily lost value, and sanctions have limited growth.

Meanwhile, the government has openly acknowledged that budget constraints prevent wages from keeping up with rising prices. The result is a slow but ongoing decline in living standards.

What is new is the scope of exposure. Economic pressure is no longer limited to specific groups.

Wage earners, shopkeepers, retirees, and informal workers all face the same challenges: currency instability, decreasing purchasing power, and uncertainty about the future.

In such conditions, maintaining public compliance becomes more difficult.

This economic pressure is also linked to earlier nationwide unrest over the past few years.

Earlier protests exposed a significant gap between government authority and public expectations. Although those protests were suppressed, the underlying grievances remained unresolved.

Instead, they have resurfaced through the economy, where falling living standards directly result in daily struggles.

Taken together, Iran’s current unrest cannot be reduced to economics alone, nor to ideology or rights in isolation.

Economic breakdown, social restrictions, and unresolved political grievances have accumulated over time, reinforcing one another and increasing pressure on Iran’s political system.