Italy’s government on Thursday offered to treat a Palestinian child who survived an Israeli military strike in Gaza in which nine of his siblings died, heeding an appeal from the boy’s uncle.

“The Italian Government has expressed its willingness to transfer the seriously injured boy to Italy,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it was studying the feasibility of the operation.

The boy, Adam Al-Najjar, is in serious condition in Nasser Hospital, one of the few medical facilities still operating in southern Gaza, following the May 25 strike on his home in which he lost his siblings.