The chief executive of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) told Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday that the company plans to mass-produce semiconductors using 3-nanometre technology in Kumamoto Prefecture, a milestone that would mark the first such production in Japan.

According to Kyodo News, Takaichi welcomed the plan, calling it an upgrade from TSMC’s original proposal to use 6-nanometre technology, and voiced strong support for the project during their meeting at her office in Tokyo.

“It is very encouraging. I would like you to proceed as you have proposed,” Takaichi told TSMC Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei, adding that the government would “closely discuss and cooperate.”

The Japanese government views domestic semiconductor production as vital to economic security and has also been backing local chip venture Rapidus Corp., which aims to mass-produce 2-nanometre chips from the second half of 2027.

Related TRT World - Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China

Wei said the 3-nanometre chips will be produced at TSMC’s second plant in Kumamoto Prefecture, which is currently under construction.

“The 3-nanometre technology today is the most advanced process used by AI and smartphone products,” Wei said at the start of the meeting, which was open to the media.

He added that the project would contribute to regional growth and help lay the groundwork for Japan’s artificial intelligence industry.