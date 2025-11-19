DIPLOMACY & FOREIGN POLICY
Ukraine's Zelenskyy secures over $1.2 billion in defence, energy deals on Europe tour
Ukraine will receive air defence systems and guaranteed gas supplies after President Zelenskyy's visit to France, Greece and Spain.
European support will enhance Ukraine’s air defence and aviation capabilities. / AA
November 19, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has detailed more than €1.1 billion ($1.27 billion) in new defence and energy commitments following his visits to Greece, France and Spain, saying the agreements will strengthen Ukraine’s air defences, aviation and winter energy security.

Zelenskyy said on Wednesday in a Telegram post that Greece will supply guaranteed gas volumes for the heating season under an agreement signed in Athens, calling the country “an important energy hub for Ukraine and for all of Central and Eastern Europe.”

He announced that France agreed to significantly expand defence cooperation, including a plan for Ukraine to acquire 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035, as well as SAMP/T air defence systems, advanced radars, air-to-air missiles, and guided aerial bombs.

Paris will also deliver a new military assistance package by the end of the year.

Spain, he added, pledged €100 million ($115,7 million) to the PURL initiative for air defence missiles, €215 million ($248,7 million) under the SAFE instrument, and €200 million ($231,4 million) to support Ukraine’s energy sector.

The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative is a US-NATO program that allows European and Canadian NATO member states to fund the purchase of American-manufactured weapons for Ukraine.

Madrid is also preparing an additional defence package that includes IRIS-T air defence missiles.

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine to buy up to 100 Rafale jets from France in major defence pact

Zelenskyy's Ankara visit

Earlier in the day, a Ukrainian delegation led by President Zelenskyy also arrived in Ankara and visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said talks were ongoing “in a businesslike, working atmosphere” and noted continued coordination with representatives of US President Donald Trump’s administration, including envoy Steve Witkoff.

SOURCE:AA
