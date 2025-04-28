Remember Fyre Fest? Touted as a luxury music festival in 2017, Fyre Festival promised the world: supermodels, first-class cuisine, luxury villas, and private beaches. What paying guests received instead were cheese sandwiches, disaster-relief tents, and sodden mattresses on a remote Bahamian island.

The debacle resulted in founder Billy McFarland receiving a six-year prison sentence for wire fraud, and facing a $100m class action lawsuit alongside rapper Ja Rule. McFarland pleaded guilty to two counts in March 2018. He was released four years later.

Netflix and Hulu chronicled the fiasco, painting McFarland as an indefatigable grifter. The Netflix flick Fyre shows McFarland jumping straight into another scam, offering fake tickets to exclusive events such as Met Gala and Coachella.

Eight years on, undeterred by history or reputation McFarland was seeking redemption.

“My dream is finally becoming a reality,” McFarland told the Today Show.

Fyre Fest 2 was pegged from May 30 to June 2. Packages for the sequel to the failed festival ranged from $1,400 to $1.1 million, promising yachts, scuba diving, and island-hopping. 100 presale tickets available last year were $499 a pop.

McFarland claims he was motivated by a desire to repay the $26m he still owes in restitution and to demonstrate reform. To show his investors he isn’t another fraud, he embarked on a mission – sans Ja Rule – to reignite the Fyre. But it wasn’t an apology tour. Turns out that when you are a convicted con man with something to prove, the redemption arc tends to end in a cliff.

Combustible sequel?

Old habits die hard. From the start, the Fyre sequel bore all the hallmarks of the original: ticket sales without secured venues, vague promises of luxury, and a conspicuous absence of actual musical acts. The development was beset by a range of challenges that unfolded over a few months, like a slow-moving train crash.

Exorbitant ticket prices with no clear lineup or plans led to few buyers materialising. The event was quietly cancelled amid poor sales and mounting scepticism.