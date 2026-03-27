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US investigating drones detected early March over Barksdale, a base hosting B-52 bombers
Military base, which hosts US Air Force's B-52 bomber fleet, confirms incursions in a statement to Turkish Anadolu news agency.
US investigating drones detected early March over Barksdale, a base hosting B-52 bombers
The base is home to the 2nd Bomb Wing’s B-52H Stratofortress nuclear-capable bombers [File] / Reuters
March 27, 2026

US Barksdale Air Force Base in the state of Louisiana detected multiple unauthorised drones flying over the military installation during the week of March 9, with federal and local law enforcement agencies now involved in the investigation, according to an official.

The base, which hosts the US Air Force's B-52 bomber fleet, confirmed the incursions in a statement to Turkish Anadolu Agency, saying: "Barksdale Air Force Base detected multiple unauthorised drones operating in our airspace during the week of March 9th."

"Flying a drone over a military installation is not only a safety issue, it is a criminal offense under federal law," it said.

Noting that the base is "working closely with federal and local law enforcement agencies to investigate these incursions," the spokesperson for the base also said: "The security of our installation and the safety of our people are top priorities, and we will continue to vigilantly monitor our airspace."

Barksdale hosts B-52 bombers and is vital for Air Force nuclear defence command and control.

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ABC News, which cited to the confidential briefing document dated March 15, reported that the drones came in waves and entered and exited the base in a way that may suggest attempts to "avoid the operator(s) being located."

Lights on the drones suggested the operators "may be testing security responses" at the base, it reported.

"Between March 9-15, 2026, BAFB Security Forces observed multiple waves of 12-15 drones operating over sensitive areas of the installation, including the flight line, with aircraft displaying non-commercial signal characteristics, long-range control links and resistance to jamming," the document said, according to ABC News.

"After reaching multiple points across the installation, the drones dispersed across sensitive locations on the base."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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