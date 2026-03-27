US Barksdale Air Force Base in the state of Louisiana detected multiple unauthorised drones flying over the military installation during the week of March 9, with federal and local law enforcement agencies now involved in the investigation, according to an official.

The base, which hosts the US Air Force's B-52 bomber fleet, confirmed the incursions in a statement to Turkish Anadolu Agency, saying: "Barksdale Air Force Base detected multiple unauthorised drones operating in our airspace during the week of March 9th."

"Flying a drone over a military installation is not only a safety issue, it is a criminal offense under federal law," it said.

Noting that the base is "working closely with federal and local law enforcement agencies to investigate these incursions," the spokesperson for the base also said: "The security of our installation and the safety of our people are top priorities, and we will continue to vigilantly monitor our airspace."

Barksdale hosts B-52 bombers and is vital for Air Force nuclear defence command and control.