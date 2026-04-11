High-level negotiations between the United States and Iran began in Islamabad, in what is being described as the most significant diplomatic engagement between the two countries in decades.

The talks are being hosted and mediated by Pakistan amid a two-week fragile regional ceasefire also mediated by Islamabad.

The delegations arrived in Islamabad on Saturday under heavy security, with Pakistani authorities enforcing strict lockdown-style measures around key venues.

The talks are structured in phases, beginning with separate consultations before moving into direct engagement between senior officials.

The US delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance alongside senior envoys, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Iran’s delegation is headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with additional officials involved in technical discussions.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is representing Islamabad in the talks, while army chief Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi are assisting him.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif first held separate talks with the US and Iranian delegations, expressing hope the negotiations would serve as a "stepping stone" for durable peace in the region.

The zero-round patchwork

The US and Iranian teams started talks in separate rooms, with the Pakistani mediators passing messages between them as part of the patchwork.

According to the IRIB report, Iran set two key conditions for entering the discussions.

An unnamed "senior Iranian source" told Reuters that the United States had agreed to unfreeze the assets; however, a senior US official denied the reports.



The second relates to the situation in Lebanon, where Iran does not accept claims that a full ceasefire has been established.

Direct talks

The White House said the United States, Pakistan and Iran held a trilateral face-to-face session after the indirect patchwork negotiations, a first high-level meeting since the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

Talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad have entered the expert-level stage, with economic, military, legal and nuclear committees joining the process, Iran’s government said in a post on X.



The statement said the current phase follows intensive consultations and initial progress on major points, including the release of Iranian assets and developments related to the situation in Lebanon.

The opening of the Strait of Hormuz remained a key sticking point, with both sides locked in a high-stakes dispute over control and access, TRT World reported.